Libra Daily Horoscope for January 6: Manage some time for yourself

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a favorable day; you just need to be cautious if you are on a trip. You should drive cautiously or take care of your health. You may impress your close friends, neighbors or co-workers with your honest and open communication. You should understand the emotions of your spouse and spend some quality time with her/him.

If you want to share something important with your parents, this is the right time to do so. Some may try something new. Professional life may go smoothly and you may impress clients with your new marketing tactics. You may be quite busy with your home chores or office assignments, but still, you can manage to attend a social event.

Libra Finance Today

Your good financial condition may allow you to splurge on something expensive. Some may go shopping today. Now, you are perfectly capable of investing in a new project.

Libra Family Today

Homemakers may crave a break and plan something exciting today. Those who have been devoting extra hours at work, they need to take some time to rest and relax their mind.

Libra Career Today

You may be filled with creative ideas and looking for someone to express your creative side. Some may think about starting a new business, this is a good time to do it.

Libra Health Today

Healthwise, this is a cozy and relaxing day. You may feel more positive and determined to complete all the pending tasks. You may also get some time for recreation or playing outdoor games today.

Libra Love Life Today

It's a good day to plan something exciting for your lover or spouse. You can enjoy the weather or plan a romantic candle lit dinner. It's time to try something different to add spark to your married life.

Lucky Number:9Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026