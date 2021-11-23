Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Keep a check on your temper

Dear Libra, keep a check on your temperament and practice meditation. It is not a great day for your real estate and property dealings. Avoid any type of confrontation with your spouse or partner.
You can experience some strange and unknown temper issues which might lead to conflicts at work and domestic front.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:14 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, nobody maintains the perfect balance of work, personal life and social life better than you. You always remain the top person to seek advice from to better our work and relationships. But, staying humble for this quality should be your top concern for today. You can experience some strange and unknown temper issues which might lead to conflicts at work and domestic front. Therefore, keep a check on your temperament and practice meditation to gain clarity and awareness.

Libra Finance Today

It is not a great day for your real estate and property dealings. You must refrain from getting involved in such transactions. On business front, you might catch a great deal which bring fruitful results in near future. Observe market trend.

Libra Family Today

You might run a little tight with your work schedule today and chances are that you won’t be able to spend some good time with them. But make up with them later or else things can turn a little sore. Take the advice of elders before making any big decision.

Libra Career Today

Things seem to be working perfectly fine at your professional front. Everything will be in auto tune of right direction. You may also have the support of your co workers and superiors. Students will perform outstandingly well today.

Libra Health Today

Lethargy will want you to stick to the bed for the entire day. But your busy schedule can’t afford it. Thus, ditch the lazy attitude and follow your routine exercise regime for staying active and fresh.

Libra Love Life Today

You must avoid any type of confrontation with your spouse or partner. Things can turn a little problematic if you speak of the future together because of the difference in opinion. Therefore, be polite and think before you say anything important.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

