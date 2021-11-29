Libra Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Family front looks great!

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you are fair and friendly. It helps you to connect well with others within your circle of friends. The symbol of the Libra sign showcases your most relatable trait, that is balance. You can sense a strong need for partnership to create that balance. Be it love, friendship, or a business relationship. You are someone who believes in collaborations, and it can work in your favor. Take your time and use your analytics and creative side to make the decision. Ask an authority figure to help you with your project. Find the best ways to navigate life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Fortunately, today is the best day to do investments. Monetary gains are in the stars too. If there are any financial issues you are facing, they will get resolved today. Possibilities are there to get unexpected rewards from existing investments.

Libra Family Today

Give time to your family and friends! If you’ve any existing issues going on with them, today is the best day to discuss. A family get-together is possible. Be the life of the party.

Libra Career Today

There could be some hurdles in your professional life today. If you work hard and stay dedicated, you can get recognition at work. Some monetary gains are possible too. Create your best pitch to convert most of your pitches into a successful sale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

Keep track of your health, if you are someone who wants to put effort into your health, then today is the best day. You will feel fresh and energetic all day. Also, stay hydrated at work.

Libra Love Life Today

Plan a candle-light dinner with your partner. They will especially take out time today from their busy schedules and spend quality time with you. Singles can expect to meet someone special at a party or any other social event.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026kl