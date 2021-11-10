Libra Daily Horoscope for November 10: It’s a volatile day!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, your modesty and humility are likely to make you happy and harmonious. You may be able to weigh your own merits and demerits, which can help you to move ahead in life. You may be the best judge of your own actions and your own harsh critic. This might enable you to come out with a better version of yourself. Your sympathetic nature may make you more approachable and people are likely to turn to you in times of need. You expect the best comforts in life and spend lavishly on things of value. Some of you may take up multiple creative hobbies, which can help you in your future endeavours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

The day is likely to be very profitable on your financial front today. There may be positive economic outcomes. Your expenses may see a sudden increase but your side business may bring enough funds to take care of it. Speculations may also give good gains.

Libra Family Today

Your domestic environment may be volatile today. There could be clashes over an ancestral property between family members. Try to remain calm and make them look at the positive side to bring back normalcy and harmony at home.

Libra Career Today

At work, you are likely to get desired professional success. You might speed up your efforts to complete targets. However, some colleagues might create a negative atmosphere, which may make it difficult for you to perform well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

Your health may remain in excellent form today. You may be in happy spirits, the positive effects of which might show on your overall wellbeing. Sporting activities like cycling and swimming may be beneficial for your physical fitness.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be very joyous today. There may be warmth in your relationship and you may get to enjoy some moments of passion and intimacy with your beloved. Some of you might plan to get married by the end of the year.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}