Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for November 10: It’s a volatile day!
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for November 10: It’s a volatile day!

Dear Libra, your sympathetic nature may make you more approachable and people are likely to turn to you in times of need.
You expect the best comforts in life and spend lavishly on things of value.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:22 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) 

Today, your modesty and humility are likely to make you happy and harmonious. You may be able to weigh your own merits and demerits, which can help you to move ahead in life. You may be the best judge of your own actions and your own harsh critic. This might enable you to come out with a better version of yourself. Your sympathetic nature may make you more approachable and people are likely to turn to you in times of need. You expect the best comforts in life and spend lavishly on things of value. Some of you may take up multiple creative hobbies, which can help you in your future endeavours. 

Libra Finance Today 

The day is likely to be very profitable on your financial front today. There may be positive economic outcomes. Your expenses may see a sudden increase but your side business may bring enough funds to take care of it. Speculations may also give good gains. 

Libra Family Today 

Your domestic environment may be volatile today. There could be clashes over an ancestral property between family members. Try to remain calm and make them look at the positive side to bring back normalcy and harmony at home. 

Libra Career Today 

At work, you are likely to get desired professional success. You might speed up your efforts to complete targets. However, some colleagues might create a negative atmosphere, which may make it difficult for you to perform well.

 

Libra Health Today 

Your health may remain in excellent form today. You may be in happy spirits, the positive effects of which might show on your overall wellbeing. Sporting activities like cycling and swimming may be beneficial for your physical fitness. 

Libra Love Life Today 

Your love life is likely to be very joyous today. There may be warmth in your relationship and you may get to enjoy some moments of passion and intimacy with your beloved. Some of you might plan to get married by the end of the year. 

Lucky Number: 17 

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope libra libra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Exercise caution!

Leo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Good head start expected in career!

Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 9: It’s time for self-introspection!

Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 9: It's time to relax a bit!
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP