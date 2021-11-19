Libra Daily Horoscope for November 19: New chapter is opening

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

The day might start on a very positive note for you. Your hard work has finally paid off. Your lifestyle is likely to undergo a major transformation and you may get to enjoy the comforts of life, which you had long desired. There could be a few lows; but you may overcome them in no time. Your charm and grace are likely to win you many friends and bring you fame on the social front. Do not worry about problems. Keeping a cool head will get through. Your talent to influence people is likely to give you leadership roles, in which you may excel. There may be a balance in your life and you may start afresh on a new journey towards success.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial situation is likely to be a bit troublesome today. Multiple investments in property might leave you cash-strapped. Your expenses may increase drastically. Spend carefully to save for emergencies and avoid debts.

Libra Family Today

Your domestic life may have a share of lows today. Clashes and arguments between family members are likely to increase over trivial matters. Maintain your calm; handle the volatile situation bravely; and make them see the bright side of things.

Libra Career Today

Although you may speed up your efforts, your work might not get the kind of recognition you desire. Undertaking an advanced training program may work in your favour on the professional front. Seniors may be pleased with you.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, work-related stress might lower your energy levels. You may experience lack of freshness to enjoy good health. Make changes in diet and start with light exercises to stay in shape. Yoga may help relieve stress.

Libra Love Life Today

The day might not be encouraging as far as your love life goes. There might be warmth in the relationship but the spark of passion may be missing in your romance. Take time out to enjoy quiet time together and reignite the passions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

