Libra Daily Horoscope for November 4: Stop brooding over your past

Dear Libra, chances are bright that your personal goals may be accomplished and a certain level of stability will be established in your life.
Your charm and wit may help you win friends.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) 

Today, some events are likely to affect your behavior in a positive way, which in turn, may make you more optimistic towards life. Your instincts may work in your favor and help you move ahead more confidently. Your relationships, both on your personal and professional front, are likely to improve in the coming days. You are likely to be charged up to face challenges head on. Your charm and wit may help you win friends. Chances are bright that your personal goals may be accomplished and a certain level of stability will be established in your life. Work on your strengths and stop brooding over your past to succeed. 

Libra Finance Today 

Today is a very promising day on your financial front. Investments are likely to bring excellent returns. You may be able to save surplus capital to start a new business venture. Stocks and speculative activities may also bring good profits. 

Libra Family Today 

You are likely to succeed in resolving past domestic conflicts and restoring peace at home. Family members may be in a joyful mood and you are likely to spend time in their company on a day-long trip together. 

Libra Career Today 

On the professional front, the day might not be as promising. Your chances of a promotion are bleak and your bosses might consider handing over additional responsibilities to your subordinates over you. Patience is the keyword. 

Libra Health Today 

Sticking to your regular fitness routine and healthy diet program is likely to keep you fit. Exercises coupled with yoga may give you a perfect body. Anxiety problems are likely to be taken care of by good relaxation techniques. 

 

Libra Love Life Today 

Singles are likely to start a new romantic relationship that will prove to be worthwhile in the coming days. Marital ties might undergo a period of stress. You need to work out a solution together to reignite your passions. 

Lucky Number: 18 

Lucky Colour: Saffron 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

