Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 12: Think before you speak

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra maintains a balance in their personal, domestic, and professional front, which is why people often seek their advice. Your judgemental skills help you to decide what is right and what is wrong for you. People find you different from others. You may experience some temper issues, but do not vent it out on your close ones, especially your spouse or partner. Handle situations tactfully. You tend to become more spiritual in the upcoming days. You will like to spend more time with nature and animals and serve underprivileged ones. Short trips can be made to nearby places to uplift your mood and spirit. Enjoy a day out with your kids or siblings.

Libra Finance Today

Property dealings must be done with care. Though there are no losses foreseen, you cannot expect profit in return. There can be a balance in credit and debit. Focus on saving more than expenditure. A new partnership or business venture is knocking on the door.

Libra Family Today

You may not get sufficient time with your family, but make sure to talk to them. Discussing with elders can help you make an essential decision for your future. They know what is best for you.

Libra Career Today

On the career front, things seem to be flowing naturally. You do not have to stress about clients and projects; instead, your manager will appreciate your hard work. For the unemployed ones, new offers are entering.

Libra Health Today

You may feel like lying on the bed the entire day, but get yourself moving. If there is an underlying health issue, do not procrastinate in visiting a doctor. Try to bring a balance to your mental and physical health.

Libra Love Life Today

Romance does not look as bright as you wanted. There can be tiffs with your spouse or partner, which can spoil the harmony. Think before you speak so that you can avoid hurting them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

