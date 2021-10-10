Libra Daily Horoscope for October 10: Expect money gains

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today you will experience a sense of positivity and you will work to your maximum capacity. Your charismatic personality will get you noticed, along with your wit and charm in your circle of friends. You will execute your plans to perfection. Weigh all the options before making any commitments. You will solve your disputes with ease and move ahead without any hesitation. Competition in life will not deter you from trying to stand out. You will judge things diplomatically from your perspective before reaching a final conclusion. You will excel in your endeavours and your ideas will become profitable. However, do not be too critical of others' ways to spoil your relationships.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, you will maintain a strong position and monetary losses of any kind are not foreseen. You are likely to earn profits from an overseas venture. You can now plan to invest in a partnership business as the time is favourable.

Libra Family Today

Your family will be supportive of your decisions and will stand by you at all times. You will pay more attention to the needs of your near and dear ones, which will help you fortify the bonds.

Libra Career Today

You need to be accessible to subordinates on your professional front to get work done more quickly. Staying away from negative talks and office gossip is likely to help you make progress in your career.

Libra Health Today

You will include an overall wellness program in your routine, which will show its positive effects on your health. Your fitness levels will increase and your mental health will automatically improve.

Libra Love Life Today

Passion will be at its peak today and you will enjoy blissful love life. Your beloved is likely to surprise you with a marriage proposal. You will waste no time in saying yes!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

