Libra Daily Horoscope for October 20: Avoid making hasty decisions

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are a thinker and it reflects in the way you mould yourself according to the circumstances. You maintain a balance between what is right and what is not. Your judicious nature helps you win people over. You tend to shift more towards the spiritual side in search of nature’s true wisdom and that makes you different from the others. It is likely that you do experience temper flare ups most of the times, but do not hold on to it for long. You now have developed a strong sense of commitment. You may have to meet some family obligations and you will rise splendidly to the occasion. Make a plan and go on that solo trip you've been dreaming of for a long time.

Libra Finance Today

Your expenses will significantly increase during this time. If not curbed, a financial crisis may occur. In such a case, plan accordingly and spend your money. Do not make any hasty decisions regarding finances or you may have to wear the brunt.

Libra Family Today

The day will be fine in the beginning although it may turn out to be a little hectic later on. Someone at home may not be in a good mood and you may have to attend him/her amidst a jam-packed schedule. Overall, you will be busy running to and fro.

Libra Career Today

For you, work is intertwined with the emotional aspects of life, and once you acknowledge how far you have advanced in achieving it, all will seem well. Stay away from gambling, or else you may lose some precious stuff.

Libra Health Today

Dietary strategies that may be taken to assist in waste removal include drinking enough water and eating plenty of roughage, which are the two most essential. Do not forget to get enough sleep.

Libra Love Life Today

Do not be afraid to express your feelings, but this time is more suitable to put the emotional demands of the others ahead of those of your own. It is time to make your partner feel special. It is quite possible that you will meet someone new who will change the way you do things.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

