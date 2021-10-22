Libra Daily Horoscope for October 22: A big job opportunity awaits

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today, you need to be ready to face challenges as they may be the opportunities you may have been looking for. Your go-getter attitude will give you the necessary strength to move forward with confidence and rise to the occasion brilliantly. You will succeed in impressing even outsiders with your understanding, leading to exciting opportunities. You will be the voice of reason in conflicting situations. Use diplomacy today to help unravel a controversy rather than getting drawn in. Your fair-minded approach will come in handy in playing the peacemaker. Some unexpected inheritance or ancestral property could be headed your way. Use it wisely to secure your future. Students will perform better than expected as they seek expert assistance in time.

Libra Finance Today

You will need to keep your expenses in check to balance the budget. For this, while shopping for a home, avoid spending money open-handedly. Your application for a loan may come through as you complete all the paperwork diligently.

Libra Family Today

Any unwanted incident with a close relative can cause disturbance in the family environment. There would be different opinions among family members, and this might lead to arguments. Handle such situations with diplomacy and cool mind.

Libra Career Today

A big job opportunity lands in your lap today, such as a contract to work with a government agency or major corporation. Your leadership qualities and managerial skills will put the spotlight on you and open new doors of achievement.

Libra Health Today

You may realize that you are in the midst of a weight-gaining spree and this is the time to address it before it is too late. Prioritize your health over everything else.

Libra Love Life Today

If you are not already committed, a new relationship may come your way today. Liaisons of any kind will be enriching and long-lasting. Relations with your spouse will get better and mutual support will be evident.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

