Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for October 5: A surprising day awaits
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 5: A surprising day awaits

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Everything is in your favour, you just need to be cautious on the professional front.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

 

Libra, this day seems to bring wonderful opportunities, so try to seal them. Your good financial condition and health allow you to explore the real estate market to find out great deals. Some may plan long trips to break monotonous work routines. Some may get down in memory lane today and miss their childhood friends. 

You will enjoy a great time with the elders in your family. Spouse or lover will be in a good mood today and shower love upon you. Everything is in your favour, you just need to be cautious on the professional front.

What else may surprise you today, just find out.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial condition is good, so it's the right time to buy your dream home or invest in land. Some may also come across lucrative investment deals today. Your past investments will do good for you by bringing desired returns.

Libra Family Today

Family members will be in a good mood, so it's a good day to share your ideas or future plans with them. Some may soon tie a knot. Your spouse will try to convince you of something, so try to understand her/his point of view without being judgmental. 

RELATED STORIES

Libra Career Today

Today, you are not going to be lucky on the professional front. Avoid any sort of discussion regarding promotion or raise with seniors would not turn out well, so wait a bit longer

Libra Health Today

You should be cautious if you are feeling under the weather. Some may start a new fitness regime or join a gym. Yoga and meditation will work wonders for some.

 

Libra Love Life Today

Newly married couples may plan an evening out today and have an excellent day. This is a lucky day to propose to someone you have a crush on. Those who are in a relationship may take their relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Violet

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign libra horoscope libra astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 5: Finance will be on favour

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 5: The day may bring mixed results

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 5: Love life won't be in your favour!

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 5: An usual day in professional life
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP