Libra Daily Horoscope for October 5: A surprising day awaits

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, this day seems to bring wonderful opportunities, so try to seal them. Your good financial condition and health allow you to explore the real estate market to find out great deals. Some may plan long trips to break monotonous work routines. Some may get down in memory lane today and miss their childhood friends.

You will enjoy a great time with the elders in your family. Spouse or lover will be in a good mood today and shower love upon you. Everything is in your favour, you just need to be cautious on the professional front.

What else may surprise you today, just find out.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial condition is good, so it's the right time to buy your dream home or invest in land. Some may also come across lucrative investment deals today. Your past investments will do good for you by bringing desired returns.

Libra Family Today

Family members will be in a good mood, so it's a good day to share your ideas or future plans with them. Some may soon tie a knot. Your spouse will try to convince you of something, so try to understand her/his point of view without being judgmental.

Libra Career Today

Today, you are not going to be lucky on the professional front. Avoid any sort of discussion regarding promotion or raise with seniors would not turn out well, so wait a bit longer

Libra Health Today

You should be cautious if you are feeling under the weather. Some may start a new fitness regime or join a gym. Yoga and meditation will work wonders for some.

Libra Love Life Today

Newly married couples may plan an evening out today and have an excellent day. This is a lucky day to propose to someone you have a crush on. Those who are in a relationship may take their relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026