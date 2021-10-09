Libra Daily Horoscope for October 9: Partners will be supportive

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras are mostly attracted to those humans who stand out in a crowd- those who are unique and different from others, those who are mostly in the limelight. You are an extremely social human being and are mostly the centre of attraction. Heads turn when you enter a room because your grace is definitely unmatched. When you truly love someone, you give unconditional love to them, expecting nothing much in return. You are in a stressful situation. Nothing seems to be in your control. You are having a hard time coping with your troubles, and you are unable to speak about them to others. Do not worry, take the charge! You have a great, wonderful trip in store for you. So, try to utilise the time.

Libra Finance Today

Renovation or redoing the home interiors is possible for some. Do not hold yourself back from spending on things that can make your house look more beautiful. Avoid investing in share market today – stars do not promise favourable results!

Libra Family Today

You should be emotionally supportive and loving to your mate. Family relationships will remain friendly and there can be a get-together in the house. Your spouse will be highly supportive.

Libra Career Today

Everything that you wanted in your career will come your way today. Whether it is fame, power, money or position, you are in an ideal position to get everything now. Just remember not to stop working hard.

Libra Health Today

Keep a tab of what you eat so that you do not fall sick. Also, remember to drink water even if you do not feel thirsty. A dehydrated body will not help you at work.

Libra Love Life Today

You may meet someone new. Plan for more meetings with this person and do not be shy in approaching this person as and when required. The relationship will be wonderful for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

