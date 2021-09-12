Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Offer love & affection
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Offer love & affection

Dear Libra, enjoy free stuff like a stroll in the woods. It's essential to interact with your peers, to consider you as dynamic and reachable. Your relationship is now completely healthy.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Enjoy free stuff like a stroll in the woods.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You choose to relax and develop creative talents at home, even though you are not convinced that you have an inventive gift, you are more creative than you realize. Don't be over exaggerated with your efforts or money. It's good for the heart but unhealthy for your monetary account. Enjoy free stuff like a stroll in the woods.

Libra Finance Today

Are you looking for money to pay for new projects? Then proceed with your intentions, since times are better. People who counsel you are often honest with you. You can do that now if you plan to buy anything. You can make the correct choice and the marketing company will not deceive you.

Libra Family Today

You may not enjoy harmonious social connections. To overcome this challenge, spend the chance to offer love and affection - it will be a tremendous delight for you. Situations such as this enable you to see what type of individual you are and the part you perform among relatives.

Libra Career Today

It's essential to interact with your peers, to consider of you as dynamic and reachable, and to let everybody understand how much you admire and welcome their collaboration. You work together as a team and therefore can reach surprising accomplishments. Ensure you are using this potential arrangement.

RELATED STORIES

Libra Health Today

Full of positive vibes, your tranquility is clear for everyone to see that your bodies and minds are in good accordance. Allow others to share your great outlook, try to get people to join you in your athletics or exercise routines.

Libra Love Life Today

Your relationship is now completely healthy. You must appreciate this calm, that no one will ever break! There are gentle remarks and tiny deeds in your imagination. There is still the subtle, tender loving treatment that offers you charm of love and provides you a strong impact every moment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish green 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope astrology horoscope scorpio
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Get serious about Career

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Mind and body are harmonized today

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Look after your health

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: You are in your finest spirits
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP