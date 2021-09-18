Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Stay away from speculations
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Stay away from speculations

Dear Libra, you will have to undertake a different approach for your business to flourish. Remain calm in tough situations on the domestic front. Work on your overall health.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Your indecisiveness and laziness can cause you harm.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are a good listener and you prefer to hear rather than speak. You are charming, irresistible and quite flirty in nature. You watch your tongue while communicating your ideas and make sure you do not hurt other’s sentiments. You weigh your words carefully and speak your mind. You are fair in your judgement and logical in your thoughts. However, you are sometimes opinionated and manipulative, which tends to spoil your image as an impartial individual. Your indecisiveness and laziness can cause you harm.

Libra Finance Today

You need to stay away from acquisitions and speculations for some time, as the stars are not in your favour. You will stick to your budget and are likely to save enough funds for emergent needs. You will have to undertake a different approach for your business to flourish.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to be worried about your child’s progress or growth. You will need to remain calm in tough situations on the domestic front and stay away from clashes as far as possible to maintain peace.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, there will be many opportunities where you will get a chance to showcase your efficiency. It will not only impress your seniors but your efforts will also be lauded and you will be suitable rewarded for it too!

RELATED STORIES

Libra Health Today

You will achieve mental wellbeing by practicing calming exercises, but you will need some me-time to work on your overall health. Indulging in physical activities or sports will help you bring a change in your sedentary lifestyle.

Libra Love Life Today

You will be able to enjoy intimacy in your love life as you become more invested in the relationship. You will emotionally support your beloved and encourage them to express their feelings more clearly to bring you both closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope libra sun sign horoscope astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: We see good returns on investment

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Avoid getting into arguments

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: A prosperous day professionally

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Avoid over expenditures
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP