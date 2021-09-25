Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: You are full of positive energy!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, you need to exercise caution while performing your routine duties as minor changes might disrupt your entire day. You need to introspect to understand where you were faltering. This will help you stay away from repeating the same mistakes twice. You will explore new places and meet new people and add to your knowledge base. Students will perform satisfactorily. Plans of selling off an ancestral property will finally work out for you and you are likely to receive good money from the deal. Your long pending travel plan will materialize and you will have a great time in the company of your friends and relatives.

Libra Finance Today

A property deal that you had been holding off for long, is likely to bring you profits now. Putting a tap on your over expenditures will help you save enough for a rainy day.

Libra Family Today

A suitable marriage proposal of an eligible sibling in the family is likely to be finalized soon, which will fill your domestic life with happiness and bliss. Inheritance of an ancestral property will also keep your family life bubbling with joy.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you will have to be mentally prepared for a transfer as it is likely to come your way today. The news will stress you out, which in turn, will affect your productivity. Do not give in to pressures at work.

Libra Health Today

You will be full of positive energy and that will motivate you to work out more. Your body will be receptive to the changes made in the diet and you are likely to get leaner and fitter more quickly. This will also affect your mental health in a positive way.

Libra Love Life Today

You need to get rid of your controlling behaviour or it could start to annoy your romantic partner. You should focus more on nurturing your romantic relationship so that it stands the test of time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

