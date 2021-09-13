Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Love needs attention

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are a live wire and light up the parties. You are likely to make some groundbreaking decisions, which will have its implications in your life, but in the long run, it will be beneficial to you and your loved ones too. You will have opportunities to test your limit and capabilities, which you should not ignore. This could be the time for good things to come in your life without having to work too hard for it. You will be appreciated for your struggle to excel in all fields of work, which in turn, is likely to give you a positive outlook towards life.

Libra Finance Today

With your winning combination of hard work and persistence, you will be able to make more money from a new business avenue in the coming days. Your financial situation is stable and this will enable you to spend more on items of desire. However, refrain from splurging.

Libra Family Today

Family members will be supportive of your decision to travel abroad for a new job and that will give you immense satisfaction. Youngsters will appreciate your determination and look up to you as their ideal.

Libra Career Today

Those involved in the media business and artistic fields will have a good start to their day. A group discussion or meeting in the office will work in your favour and will give you a chance to speak your mind, which in general, will be in the interest of your organization.

Libra Health Today

Health of an elderly at home may bother you, but medications will provide them relief. You will need to watch what you eat, because spicy foods and alcohol if not taken in moderation will start to show their effects on your overall health.

Libra Love Life Today

Love life needs attention. You need to take time out from your busy schedule to spend with your romantic partner, otherwise it is very likely that a break up will follow. Nurture your romantic relationship like a flower!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

