Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: It's an auspicious time
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: It's an auspicious time

Dear Libra,you may feel motivated and energised to get things done on the domestic front. However, exercise caution on the professional front.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:21 AM IST
This is the day when you will showcase your positive attributes and carve out a fine day for yourself.

Libra

 

People born under this sign are easygoing and sociable, but can be flirtatious and self-indulgent as well at times. This is the day when you will showcase your positive attributes and carve out a fine day for yourself. However, exercise caution on professional front.

 

Libra Finance Today

 

This is an auspicious time, when you get to earn a lot of money to make your bank balance healthy. A past investment may mature and give you good returns. Property dealers are likely to come across big money by finalising some lucrative deals. You will have the money to undertake a foreign trip.

 

Libra Family Today

 

Today, you may feel motivated and energised to get things done on the domestic front that had been lying undone for long. You are likely to utilise your spare time to pamper yourself in your attempt to glow like your old self. It is good to be on good terms with neighbours.  

 

Libra Career Today

RELATED STORIES

You need to push hard to achieve your professional goals, so don’t get stuck in your comfort zone. If you are making plans of starting a new business, be sure to include your family members in your plans; they can be of great help. Your lack of preparation may be starkly apparent in your exam results. 

 

Libra Health Today

 

An exercise routine which you had started with much enthusiasm is likely to peter out being too strenuous. You may decide to cut down on junk food just to get back in shape, but alas there is a big gap between deciding and actually executing your will! 

 

Libra Love Life Today

 

You will like the match your parents have selected for you. This is the day you will put everything aside to be with lover and make the day most happening. Your interest in someone you have recently met is likely to grow, so take the first step. 

 

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.com  

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com 

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign libra horoscope libra astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: Increase in income is indicated!

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: Take care of your mental health

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: It's a profitable day for your business

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: We see new source of income!
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP