 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 advises to avoid office politics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 advises to avoid office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 27, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Avoid office politics and utilize professional opportunities to grow.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no major illness will also trouble you.

Have a strong bonding in love and this will result in happiness in the relationship. Avoid office politics and utilize professional opportunities to grow. You must be committed to love today. Avoid office romance and prove your potential at your job. While financially you are good, no major illness will also trouble you. 

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 27,2024: You must be committed to love today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 27,2024: You must be committed to love today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Have a happy love life where you both spend more time together. Decide on a vacation where you both will make the final all on marriage. Pamper the lover and shower affection which will take the relationship to the next level. Some love affairs will involve ego-related issues and you need to settle this amiably. Some Libras will also meet interesting people to fall in love. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses today as this may lead to trouble. 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Your academic knowledge will work in the profession while handling crucial tasks. A new project may come by and this will require you to work additional hours. Balance your official and personal life and devote more time to the profession. Some Libras who are into engineering, mechanical, and hospitality trades will not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary as your career will see progress in the coming days. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner.

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

Your success lies in handling the wealth. Prosperity will flow in and this will reflect in your lifestyle. Have a proper financial management plan today. A sibling may file a case against you related to ancestral property. Some Libras will be happy to repair the hose or to invest in the stock market. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions. Be ready to spend money on medical expenses as well. 

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health infections may give you a bad day. Some Libras will need medical attention for cardiac issues or lung disorders. You should also pay attention to the diet and skip oily and greasy food. Along with maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle. Children will show symptoms of viral fever and females will have gynecological issues. 

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 advises to avoid office politics
