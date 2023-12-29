Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 29, 2023 predicts lucky day for students

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a heroic attitude Today, both your personal and professional love will be successful. Handle all official tasks diligently while you need to be careful about finance & health. Libra Daily Horoscope, December 29, 2023: Today, both your personal and professional love will be successful.

Skip egos in the love life and be a good listener. You should also be careful to not annoy the team members or to negatively impact your professional life. Minor health and wealth issues will be common.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are happy today to settle all the past disputes with your lover. This will take the relationship to the next level. Send more time together and also ensure you both appreciate each other in personal and professional success. Do not get into verbal arguments today and this will also ensure you share the emotions, strengthening the bonding. Married Libra females may conceive today and you can plan to expand the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Major official assignments will keep you busy today. Ensure you stay out of office politics. Utilize communication skills while negotiating with foreign clients. Politicians and artists will see new opportunities to grow. Some healthcare professionals will also leave abroad. Those who deal with footwear, computer accessories, pharmaceuticals, and machines will have a tough time finding good returns. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor financial issues, your routine life will be unaffected. Some Libras will repay the bank loan while traders will expand their business to new areas. Avoid disputes over wealth today and also take the initiative to settle a property dispute within the family. However, stay away from stock and trade today. Instead, go for mutual funds or fixed deposits that are much safer.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues carefully. There will be some troubles associated with diabetes or high blood pressure. Those who have kidney-related complaints will need medical attention. Your menu must be rich in proteins and nutrients. Male Libras may suffer from digestion or throat issues today. Some Libras, especially children will have oral health issues today. Carry a positive attitude and stay in the company of people with positive energy. This can keep you calm and composed.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857