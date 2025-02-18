Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025 predicts new professional tasks

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up on the life Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025. Wealth will come in today and save it smartly.

Keep the relationship free from egos. Overcome professional challenges through commitment and discipline. Wealth will come in today and save it smartly.

New professional tasks will keep you busy. Devote more time to love today and ensure your lover is happy. Wealth will permit you to make smart investments. Minor health issues may come up.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You must be a good listener and this will have a positive impact on the relationship. Consider a vacation where you both may take a call on marriage. Some lovers may not be happy about taking the love affair ahead and this day will be suitable to put an end to the relationship. Office romance is good to read about but it may have a serious impact on your family life today. Those who are married may develop minor cracks due to ego and this must be settled before the day ends.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will invite appreciation from seniors who may also entrust new responsibilities. You can expect good job offers before the day ends. Do not be apprehensive to express your opinions at team meetings. Some females who are managers and team leaders may hear the music at the meetings. Authors, copywriters, painters, musicians, playwriters, actors, interior designers, fashion designers, architects, chefs, and jewelry makers will professionally be successful. Businessmen can confidently launch a new concept while those who handle finance or banking –related trade need to be careful.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Have prosperity that will reflect in the lifestyle. As wealth comes in, the expenditure will also naturally shoot up. Avoid spending a big amount on luxury shopping. The second half of the day is not good for investing in stick and speculative business. However, you may resolve a monetary issue with a friend today and also consider donating money to charity. You may also require contributing for a celebration at home.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical complications may disturb you today. Those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop problems in the second half of the day. Consult a doctor whenever needed. If you have respiratory issues or chest pain, you must visit a doctor. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)