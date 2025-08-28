Libra Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: Handle the professional issues tactically to prove your mettle at work

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are guided by principles Stay positive in the love affair. Overcome the challenges at work on a positive note. You need to control the financial expenditure. Your health is normal. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the chaos in the love life and spend more time together. Handle the professional issues tactically to prove your mettle at work. Financially, you are good, and no major medical issues will arise.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor misunderstandings, and your lover may also accuse you of multiple things, including another relationship. This can morally affect you, but ensure you do not give up hope. You must ensure that the love affair has proper communication. There will also be minor incidents where the love may sound stubborn, or you may lose your temper. Some toxic love affairs will come to an end. An old relationship will come back to you, but this can be a tricky one, especially for married people.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Keep your professional life free from gossip and troubles. Ensure you give suggestions at team meetings and client sessions, which will also add value to your profile. Handle the clients with more responsibility and ensure your targets are met. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary or a change in role today. Some tasks will demand extra attention, especially for banking-related jobs. Students looking for opportunities for higher studies will have good news.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will be financially good, but there should also be control over the expenditure. You may face challenges related to loan payment, but there will be no issue in settling a financial dispute with a sibling or friend. You can also donate money to charity, especially in the second part of the day. Be careful while traveling, especially while making digital payments, as some fraudulent activity may take place. You can also expect financial support from the family of your spouse.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between personal and office life. This is crucial to keep your mental health intact. You should also consult a doctor while suffering from chest pain or digestive issues. Children may also require medical attention for oral health issues. Some females will complain about migraine, gynecological issues, or viral fever today, which will impact their daily lives.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

