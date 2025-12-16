Libra Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: Smart investments are foreseen

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, egos are not your playmates Catch up with some exciting moments in love. Despite challenges, you will do well professionally. Opt for safe and smart financial investments & health is good. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier. The official performance will be good. Minor monetary issues will come up. Your health will be normal today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Have control over the temper today. This will help settle issues. Those who have recently had a breakup will be happy to know that a new person will come into their life. Do not get into arguments today. If you intend to take the relationship to the next level, introduce the partner to your parents. Those who are single will be fortunate to find new love. If you have already found a new person, propose today, especially in the first half of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who are attempting a competitive examination need to focus more and do hard work. Always keep people with positive vibes around you. IT professionals will travel to the client’s office and sometimes even to a foreign location. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture, and it will soon start giving you profits. Students may clear the examination, and traders handling electronics, textiles, automobile spare parts, and machines will be required to be cordial with local authorities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be perfect. Some natives will settle monetary issues with siblings or friends. Today is not good to invest a big amount in the stock market. Females will require spending for a celebration within the family or at the workplace. Businessmen will have financial issues related to trade promotions. Some seniors will also be successful in clearing all dues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will exist today. However, there can be digestion issues that may not be serious. Do not take the office pressure home, and spend the evening at a park or with the family, where you can be rejuvenated. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)