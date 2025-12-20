Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Libra Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: A good day for business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen may expand their business to foreign locations.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Today, life is not a joke for you

HT Image
HT Image

Have a happy love life where you spend more time together. Ensure the job is well done, and financial success also exists. You will also see good health today.

The love relationship is packed with fun and adventure today. Resolve all issues at the office, and also take up new responsibilities. Financially, you are good, and no medical issue will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to your love life will bring positive results. Communication is crucial in love affairs, and some long-distance relationships will have a crisis that can even lead to a breakup. Some male natives will fall into office romance. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Shower affection and care to the lover and accept it back. But married people should be cautious not to destroy their married life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is good to launch a new project or take up a new assignment. When the company assigns you a new task, realize that your profile is getting stronger. Avoid office politics, and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. Be expressive at team discussions, and always be ready with a ‘Plan B’. Businessmen may expand their business to foreign locations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. Take the initiative to resolve a financial dispute with a friend. You may also donate to an event or celebration within the family. Pick the second part of the day to buy electronic appliances. Businessmen will see good returns and may also see funds for future expansions. Students moving abroad may require a significant amount for expenses, and you need to have provisions for that.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be normal today. But some females will complain about breathing issues. There can also be trouble with digestion. Children should avoid using sharp objects while playing. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies, including yoga and meditation. Some natives must also be careful while taking part in adventurous sports. The second part of the day is good to give up alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
