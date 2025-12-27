Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Libra Horoscope Today for December 27, 2025: The cosmos brings career achievements

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Professional success will be there today.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals

Be ready to embrace new love today. Your financial status is not good, and you must abstain from expenditure. Professional success will be there today.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Love sincerely, and this will give you some pleasant moments in the relationship. No major medical issue will trouble you. But financial status is not up to the mark. You will give the best performance at work.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Despite troubles in the past, your love life will be good today. Some long-distance love affairs that were on the brink of separation will see a new lease of life. You should be careful about the words and statements while spending time with your lover. Single female natives have a good chance to conceive, and unmarried girls should be careful while spending romantic moments with their lovers. Do not dig into the past of the lover and enjoy the day with full energy.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions rule you, and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. IT, civil engineering, automobile, healthcare, transport, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to augment their careers today. Some professionals will impress the clients with their communication and technical skills. The second part of the day is good for experiments in a career. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. Students appearing for examinations need to focus more on their studies.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The first half of the day may not be productive in terms of money. You may lose wealth to a sibling today. Today is not good for blind investments. However, you may buy or sell a property. Take the help of a good financial planner to efficiently handle the money and invest in profitable ventures. Females will be fortunate to inherit a family property today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, some females will have a viral fever, digestive issues, and pain in joints. You need to maintain a balance between professional and personal life. This will also help you stay mentally strong. It is good to keep control over the diet. Cut down on fat, oil, and sugar in the diet. You may also join a gym today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

