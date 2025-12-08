Libra Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: Keep a watch on office politics

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread positive thoughts Keep your love life free from issues today, and the office will give career opportunities. Your financial condition is good, and your health will also be positive. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Spare time for the relationship. Professional success will be there, and financially, you are good. No major issue will trouble you. Have a healthy diet.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will spend more time in love and also resolve the existing crisis. Talk about your troubles with your lover. You may face issues related to egos in the love affair, and some tremors can also go disastrous today. You should also value the personal space of your lover. A few relationships will turn into marriages. Your relationship will have the backing of your parents. Single natives will be successful in finding new love while traveling or at an official event.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on office politics. New tasks will come up. You will spend additional hours at the workplace. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently. IT, mechanical, automobile, electronic, advertising, management, and banking professionals will require brushing up their skills. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner, and do not jump into making quick business decisions. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You will sign new deals, which may improve your financial condition. Students will also clear examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will be at your side today. Wealth will come in from plenty of sources and you can be serious about investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. A sibling or a senior member of the family will also need financial support for medical care. Traders will clear all pending dues, while it is also crucial to be careful while making new financial deals with new partners.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Have a healthy menu rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. You may start the day with exercise. Seniors should be careful to cut down on oil and sugar. You may have pain in the joints. There can also be issues associated with skin and teeth. You must also follow all traffic rules while driving. Children may develop minor bruises while playing today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

