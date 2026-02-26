Edit Profile
    Libra Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: There can be monetary issues today

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let ego impact the performance

    Free the love life from the troubles of the past. Handle the professional responsibilities with care. Both your wealth and health demand more attention today.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Keep the love life free from troubles. Resolve productivity-related issues for better career growth. Both health and wealth will have some issues today.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Your love affair may witness issues today. There can be arguments, and sometimes your lover may come up with lame excuses to even walk out of the relationship. Today, you need to be ready to accept both happiness and grief in your love life. Lack of communication will end some love affairs, while you may also find a relationship toxic and suffocating. Come out of it. Married females must also be careful to discuss the issues with their parents and their spouse.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Show discipline and commitment at the workplace. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today, and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally. New joiners need to strive to grab the attention of the seniors. Those who are serving the notice period will receive multiple job offers, each matching your profile. Be confident while attending a job interview, as you will crack it. Businessmen may also resolve issues in partnerships today.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    There can be monetary issues today. It is good to have control over the expenditure. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue, and even for taking a call on the property. You may, however, buy electronic appliances. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds, and some traders will also receive money in foreign currency.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues may come up. It is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You must avoid lifting heavy objects today. There will be complications associated with the chest and liver. Some females will develop gynaecological issues. Ensure you take care of the diet and skip aerated drinks as well. Children will also complain about bone-related issues. Pregnant females should be extremely careful while riding a two-wheeler.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
