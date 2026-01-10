Libra Horoscope Today for January 10, 2026: Career stability is predicted

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never compromise on ethics Be expressive in the relationship today and communicate properly to resolve all existing issues. Your commitment at the workplace ensures a better career today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Fall in love today and shower affection to receive care back. Handle all professional challenges flawlessly, and there will also be prosperity today. Health is also at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today Elevate the love affair to the next level. Your partner will be supportive today. Keep your heart open and hope high, as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. Married people should stay away from a relationship outside the marriage. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up due to ego issues. Married female natives will find the interference of family members highly irritating, and this must be discussed with the spouse today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today Put in efforts to meet the expectations of the management. Be sincere and committed, and this will help in scaling new heights. Those who are into law, media, advertising, hospitality, finance, and teaching may switch jobs for a better package. Those who have just left college will be happy to get the first offer letter today. You travel for job reasons, while a few professionals will also visit the client's office. Your commitment and sincerity will play a major role in accomplishing every assigned task.

Libra Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. The second half of the day is good to settle an old financial dispute with a friend. Your financial status will permit you to make investments in property as well as in the speculative business. However, stay away from lending big amounts to friends or relatives, as this can cause trouble in the future. Businessmen will clear the dues, while some partnerships will help in raising funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope Today Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and keep the office stress outside the door. Spend more time with the family. You may also have minor breath-related problems today. Those who drive should be careful to follow all traffic rules. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Those who want to put down the weight or gain muscles can start hitting the gym today.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

