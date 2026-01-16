Edit Profile
    Libra Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: Minor health issues may come up

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 4:33 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your destiny is your choice

    Keep the love affair stable and intact. Settle professional issues and be productive at the workplace. Prosperity also permits smart investments today.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Share happy moments in love, and also take care of every professional task diligently. Financially, you are good. Minor health issues may come up.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    There is no scope for egos in the love affair, and you are expected to be sensitive towards the needs of the partner. You both will be happy spending time together. You should also be careful not to delve into the unpleasant past of the lover, which may impact the free flow of love. Today is good to express the feeling to the crush, and the response will be positive. Married females must keep an eye on their spouse today to save the family life.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    You will see new opportunities knocking on the door today. Utilize each one to ensure professional growth. IT, healthcare, aviation, human resources, advertising, management, and banking professionals will have opportunities to augment their careers. Consider putting down the paper in the first part of the day, and you will see new interview calls in the latter part of the day. Some students will also clear examinations today. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Financial success will be at your side. There will be minor issues associated with payments, but normal life will be unaffected. You will succeed in settling a financial issue with a friend or sibling. Females will inherit a part of the property. Those who have a habit of playing the online lottery can try it to get good luck. You may also provide financial help to a needy friend today.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    There can be minor issues associated with the lungs, and it is good to consult a doctor. Seniors must be careful today, as stomach or bone-related issues will come up. Children may develop bruises while playing. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food, as that can also lead to more obesity. You should also be careful while driving in the evening hours.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

