Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Libra Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: A new connection in love

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Your professional life will be clean and productive today.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, adventures pump energy into you

    Get things correct in the love affair. Settle the professional issues with a diplomatic attitude & continue giving the best results. Health will be at your side.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Shower love to your partner and make the relationship vibrant today. No major professional hiccup will disrupt the normal day. You are good in terms of both wealth and health today.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love affair productive and enticing today. Avoid harsh words even while having arguments. You may pick the second part of the day to introduce the lover to the parents and even to take a call on marriage. Minor relationship issues may come up in the first part of the day. However, you need to resolve them before things go out of control. Some male natives will meet the ex-flame, and this may rekindle the old affair. However, married natives must avoid this as their marital life will be compromised.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Your professional life will be clean and productive today. You will face challenge sin the form of new responsibilities. You are expected to come up with innovative ideas. Some tasks will also require you to work additional hours today. Those who are in IT, healthcare, human resources, and engineering profiles will have a tight schedule. Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role. Businessmen can confidently introduce new concepts without much pressure.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in from different sources, and this will also help you make crucial investment decisions. You may utilize this opportunity to invest in real estate, which may bring in good profit in the future. Today is good to buy electronic appliances. There will also be instances where you will require financial help from a friend or sibling. Females will prefer investing in the stock market. Today is also a good day to donate money to charity.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Handle health issues carefully. There will be viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues today. Females may have skin infections or minor allergies that may impact their routine life. Avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed. Ensure you also have a balanced diet. There is also scope for relief from stomach or digestive issues. Seniors must be careful about minor injuries.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For January 17, 2026: A New Connection In Love

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes