Libra Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: Minor financial issues may come up today

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep stress away for a happy day Free the love life from the troubles of the past. Handle the professional responsibilities with care. Minor wealth issues may prevent wild investments today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep the love life free from troubles. Resolve productivity-related issues for better career growth. Both health and wealth demand more attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Your partner demands your time today, and it is your responsibility to sit together with your lover, sharing emotions. Plan a romantic dinner today, where surprise gifts can also do wonders. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today. Today is a good time to discuss the relationship with the parents. Some females will also settle issues with the ex-lover today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today Your attitude plays a major role in the workplace. Be innovative and productive at the office, and you will see a positive response from the management. Copywriters, media persons, chefs, managers, and IT professionals will have new job opportunities lined up. Some natives will also launch new business ventures today. Those who handle banking, human resources, and technical profiles will work additional hours. Traders may have issues with local authorities that demand immediate settlement.

Libra Money Horoscope Today Minor financial issues may come up today. You should be careful while spending on luxury items. There will be success in settling an old dispute over property. You may also find financial help from a spouse. You should be careful while making online payments to strangers. Keep a distance from the stock market. Traders will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today Do not compromise on health. There will be issues associated with the chest, lungs, and stomach. You may have complaints related to the ear and nose today. Some natives will also develop complications in mental health. Some females may develop respiratory issues, while children may complain about vision-related issues. Those who are travelling must be careful to carry a medical kit. Today is also a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)