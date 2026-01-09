Libra Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: Keep your strategies ready for client meetings

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your success speak Ensure your love life floats steadily today and handle every job-related challenge with a positive note. Good health & finances to keep you happy throughout the day. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Despite the challenges in the workplace, your productivity will be good. Handle every professional challenge on a positive note. The love life will also be productive today. You will also be healthy and wealthy today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today Keep the love affair productive today. There will be trouble over egos. It is good to be a good listener today. You may also get back into an old relationship as the ex-flame may be back into life. Today is also a good time to decide on the future. Stay away from clashes and arguments, and also do not let personal egos come between the relationships. Females can also expect a proposal at the workplace or classroom. Some marriages will see a mild ruckus over the interference of a relative or friend.

Libra Career Horoscope Today Be expressive at team meetings and also ensure there is clarity in your ideas. Keep your strategies ready for client meetings and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Junior members of the team should be in the good books of managers. There is no space for ego-related problems at the workplace today. Academic, legal, media, advertising, aviation, banking, accounting, and automobile professionals will have opportunities to prove their mettle today. Students will clear the examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today Wealth will be positive. You may buy a new property or sell one. There will also be instances where you will financially help a sibling or a friend. Females will be happy to plan a vacation abroad, while some natives will also settle property disputes with siblings and relatives. Some businessmen will clear the due and will also make new financial deals with partners.

Libra Health Horoscope Today Maintain a proper work-life balance. Spend more time with the family today and consume a healthy diet packed with fruits and nuts. You may have an infection in the eyes or nose. Some seniors will have trouble walking. It is also good to be careful while using a staircase or a wet surface. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have chest or liver-related issues.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)