Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Libra Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: Keep your strategies ready for client meetings

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Be expressive at team meetings and also ensure there is clarity in your ideas.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your success speak

    Ensure your love life floats steadily today and handle every job-related challenge with a positive note. Good health & finances to keep you happy throughout the day.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Despite the challenges in the workplace, your productivity will be good. Handle every professional challenge on a positive note. The love life will also be productive today. You will also be healthy and wealthy today.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love affair productive today. There will be trouble over egos. It is good to be a good listener today. You may also get back into an old relationship as the ex-flame may be back into life. Today is also a good time to decide on the future. Stay away from clashes and arguments, and also do not let personal egos come between the relationships. Females can also expect a proposal at the workplace or classroom. Some marriages will see a mild ruckus over the interference of a relative or friend.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Be expressive at team meetings and also ensure there is clarity in your ideas. Keep your strategies ready for client meetings and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Junior members of the team should be in the good books of managers. There is no space for ego-related problems at the workplace today. Academic, legal, media, advertising, aviation, banking, accounting, and automobile professionals will have opportunities to prove their mettle today. Students will clear the examinations today.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will be positive. You may buy a new property or sell one. There will also be instances where you will financially help a sibling or a friend. Females will be happy to plan a vacation abroad, while some natives will also settle property disputes with siblings and relatives. Some businessmen will clear the due and will also make new financial deals with partners.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Maintain a proper work-life balance. Spend more time with the family today and consume a healthy diet packed with fruits and nuts. You may have an infection in the eyes or nose. Some seniors will have trouble walking. It is also good to be careful while using a staircase or a wet surface. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have chest or liver-related issues.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For January 9, 2026: Keep Your Strategies Ready For Client Meetings

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes