Libra Horoscope Today for July 10, 2025: You may have a dispute with a sibling over property

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Troubles make you stronger Ensure you spare time for love and meet the expectations of the seniors at the office. Overcome the financial issues with a proper money management plan. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Fortunately, both love life and professional life will be fabulous today. There will be minor monetary issues in life, and health also demands attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues will be there, but they will have no serious impact on your love life. Be diplomatic while handling love-related issues, and also ensure you stay happy while spending time with your lover. Try to understand that you two need to work and invest in your relationship. Spend more time together, and this will strengthen the bonding. Some relationships will get stronger with the support of parents. Females can expect proposals today, and interestingly, a good friend or a coworker will also approach you.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will invite appreciation from clients. Be confident about challenges and ensure you meet the deadlines. IT, healthcare, media, hospitality, and automobile professionals can expect a change in role. Project yourself as a committed professional, which will work out during appraisal discussions. Some females will be victims of office politics. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to sign new deals that may also bring prosperity in the future. Students will be successful in clearing examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues over wealth, and you must be careful about large-scale investments. You should avoid lending a large amount to a friend or sibling. You may also have a dispute with a sibling over property, which needs to be settled. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. Those who are into business will raise funds through promoters and will also clear all dues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may impact daily life. Females may complain about gynaecological problem,s and senior natives will have anxiety-related problems today. Seniors should not skip medicines and ensure they will have a medical kit handy while travelling to far-away destinations. You should also be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may occur there.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)