Libra Horoscope Today for July 16, 2025: There can be issues related to payment of loans

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be expressive in emotions New love is the catchword of the day. Settle the issues in the love affair, and also display diligence at work. Be careful about the expenditure. Health is good. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not let romance-related issues go out of control. Be careful to handle all professional challenges with a mature attitude. Minor monetary issues will exist today. Your health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you value the love affair and stay in the company of your partner. Some love affairs will see trouble over the interference of a third person. This needs a complete stop. You both need to encourage each other in personal and professional endeavors. It is also crucial to be a good listener, which will help you settle differences of opinion today. Single natives may find a new interesting person before the day ends.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace, and despite the pressure from different sides, you need to focus on quality. Some natives will attend job interviews and accept offer letters. Bankers and accountants will have a tight schedule, while marketing and salespersons will travel to convince the client. You may also have issues related to egos at the workplace. Students applying to foreign universities will have reason to smile. Businessmen may expand their business to foreign locations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

While your first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth, things will improve as the day progresses. You may require putting a cap on the expenditure. There can be issues related to payment of loans, but you will also receive support from siblings or friends on financial affairs. Few entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through partners and will comfortably expand their businesses.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, it is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. Some natives will have viral fever, oral issues, throat pain, and eyesight-related troubles. Children may also develop minor cuts while playing. You should also give up aerated drinks and junk food and instead have a balanced meal rich in proteins and vitamins.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)