Libra Horoscope Today for March 16, 2026: Be sensible while making official decisions

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up in life Settle the issues in the love affair and continue working to overcome the professional challenges today. Consider safe investments in the stock market today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool and calm in the love affair. Settle the professional issues with diligence. Have a proper financial plan today and be careful about transactions. Your health is good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today You will see brighter moments of love today. Spend more time together and also make efforts to settle the old disputes. Married females need to keep a distance from their ex-lover as this can complicate things in marital life. You must also keep a distance from office romance that may lead to tremors in the later part of the day. Today is not the time to resolve old issues and also sit together to share emotions. Avoid the interference of a third person. Married females may seriously consider going the family way.

Libra Career Horoscope Today Be sensible while making official decisions. Your attitude is crucial at the office. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Those who are into aviation, automobile, construction, publishing, hospitality, and biochemistry will have a fully packed day, where even arguments and criticisms will affect productivity. Your innovative ideas may work out at the office. Students will receive a positive response from universities abroad. Businessmen may also launch a new product or concept today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in from previous investments. You may settle a monetary issue with a friend. Some natives will be serious about launching a new business. You may also renovate the home or buy a new one in the second half of the day. You may pick the day to buy electronic appliances and a new property. Some females will buy jewelry, while those who are keen to try their luck in stock and speculative business can go ahead.

Libra Health Horoscope Today Start the day with mild exercise or yoga. You may also sit idle under a tree for some time in the early morning, which will refresh your thoughts. There will be instances where seniors will have minor trouble with their bones and eyes. Females may complain about gynaecological issues today. Pregnant females should avoid adventure sports today. Those who drive must keep alcohol away at night.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)