Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Libra Horoscope Today for March 7, 2026: Astro tips to overcome your professional hiccups

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen may have minor issues with local authorities today.

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 4:38 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be productive today in job and romance

    Be comfortable in the love affair and settle all existing issues. Ensure you focus on the job of settling productivity issues. Health issues will impact one's life.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Your sincerity in the relationship will work out in your favor. Look for more opportunities to prove your mettle at work. Financial status will be intact. However, there will be health issues.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Be cautious not put egos in the relationship that may hamper the relationship. Maintain a positive attitude and ensure you troubleshoot the problems of the past to prevent them from popping up again. There can be issues related to a previous love affair, and this is also the right time to take a call on the relationship. Single natives may find interesting people, but remember that today is not a good time to start a new relationship.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Today, you would need to work extra hours. This would be more visible in professions related to construction, IT, healthcare, automobiles, tourism, armed forces, law enforcement, railways, and media. Some clients will demand additional output, and you, along with the team, should be ready for it. The team meetings are crucial today, and you need to have a Plan B always ready. Children may clear examinations without much difficulty. Businessmen may also have minor issues with local authorities today.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    No major financial issue will disturb you. Some females will inherit a property, while you will also be able to clear all pending dues. A relative will require expenses for medical reasons, and you should be ready to assist. There will be a medical emergency at home, or you may even fail to get the required funds to finalize a business deal, which may put you in a difficult situation.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues may come up today. Avoid lifting heavy objects. Some seniors will develop chest pain and breathing issues as well. You should be careful about your lifestyle and consume more green leafy vegetables. Cut out stress and people with a negative attitude from life today. Overcome sleep-related issues with traditional methods. Children will also complain about pain in the fingers.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For March 7, 2026: Astro Tips To Overcome Your Professional Hiccups

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes