Libra Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: You may succeed in launching a new project

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are an idealist Overcome the issues in the love affair &spend more time with the lover. Your performance at the office will be good. Both finance & health demand attention. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Consider spending more time with the lover. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. Meet the expectations at work and also take steps to augment the wealth. Health may have issues.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not hurt the emotions of your lover today. Avoid arguments over trivial issues and let the partner give suggestions about different things in life. You should be a good listener today. You may also obtain the support of parents in the love affair. Some third-party interference may happen in the first part of the day, and you should also be careful to stop the lover from being influenced by the parents. Avoid harsh words during conversations.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day where you will also travel a lot for job reasons. Put in efforts to bring out innovative results. New tasks will strengthen your professionalism. Come up with innovative ideas at sessions where you will find the backing of superiors and coworkers. Those who intend to put down the paper can pick the day. You may also succeed in launching a new project. Students may succeed in getting admission for higher studies.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite monetary issues, you will be successful in handling routine life. Avoid major investment decisions. There is success in resolving a financial dispute within the family. You may buy electronic appliances. Some natives will also pick the day to renovate the house. Businessmen will see opportunities abroad and will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may also consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health issues may come up today. You must be careful about your lifestyle. Females must stay away from adventurous activities while on vacation. Do not lift heavy objects, and ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. You should also have more vegetables and fruits today to keep your body fit. Do not smoke today, as this can seriously impact your health. Today is also a good day to give up alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

