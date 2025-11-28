Libra Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: You may succeed in launching a new project
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Come up with innovative ideas at sessions where you will find the backing of superiors and coworkers.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are an idealist
Overcome the issues in the love affair &spend more time with the lover. Your performance at the office will be good. Both finance & health demand attention.
Consider spending more time with the lover. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. Meet the expectations at work and also take steps to augment the wealth. Health may have issues.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Do not hurt the emotions of your lover today. Avoid arguments over trivial issues and let the partner give suggestions about different things in life. You should be a good listener today. You may also obtain the support of parents in the love affair. Some third-party interference may happen in the first part of the day, and you should also be careful to stop the lover from being influenced by the parents. Avoid harsh words during conversations.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Have a productive day where you will also travel a lot for job reasons. Put in efforts to bring out innovative results. New tasks will strengthen your professionalism. Come up with innovative ideas at sessions where you will find the backing of superiors and coworkers. Those who intend to put down the paper can pick the day. You may also succeed in launching a new project. Students may succeed in getting admission for higher studies.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Despite monetary issues, you will be successful in handling routine life. Avoid major investment decisions. There is success in resolving a financial dispute within the family. You may buy electronic appliances. Some natives will also pick the day to renovate the house. Businessmen will see opportunities abroad and will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may also consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Health issues may come up today. You must be careful about your lifestyle. Females must stay away from adventurous activities while on vacation. Do not lift heavy objects, and ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. You should also have more vegetables and fruits today to keep your body fit. Do not smoke today, as this can seriously impact your health. Today is also a good day to give up alcohol.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope