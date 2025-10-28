Libra Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: You may confidently try your fortune in the stock market

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue the discipline in life A smooth love life is what you may have today. Continue the commitment at work, and this will have positive results. Utilize the options to smartly handle wealth. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the love issues with a positive note. Your professional potential will be tested today. Utilize the wealth to clear all the dues. Health is also positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic and try for options that will keep the day productive and creative. You both may prefer travelling, while your parents will also be supportive. Minor issues may come up in the second part of the day over egos. You may also feel the lover to be stubborn, which may lead to tremors. Settle down with the lover and convince them with a cool mind. It is vital that you display a mature attitude in the relationship. Some love affairs will see bonding getting strengthened today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring positive outcomes. Be careful while handling clients, especially those from foreign lands. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Today is also a good time to launch a professional project or introduce new policies at the office. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures, but be careful while signing new partnership deals today. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will be successful.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity is your companion today. You may confidently try your fortune in the stock market. You are good to renovate the house or even buy a two-wheeler. However, do not lend a big amount to someone, as getting it back will be a tough task. You will resolve a monetary issue with a sibling, while seniors may need to spend on celebrations within the family. Businessmen will also succeed in clearing all dues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health is good, but pay attention to the diet. Do not have food from outside as digestion issues may happen today. Minor infections will be there, including viral fever and skin-related allergies, which will need medical attention. Today is also good for medical surgery. Some children will also have complaints related to the ear, eyes, or nose. You should also be careful while shopping for vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts will happen.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)