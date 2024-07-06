Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 06, 2024 predicts fortune for job seekers

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spend more time with family Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 6, 2024: Celebrate love today and keep egos out of the relationship.

Celebrate love today and keep egos out of the relationship. Give the best at work and handle your finances efficiently. Your health is also good today.

You will succeed in keeping egos in the love life under wraps. Take up new responsibilities to prove your mettle at the workplace. Financially you are stronger and health will also give you pleasant moments.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Have proper communication in the love life as some minor issues can pop up today. A statement of comment may trigger a tremor in the relationship. Your lover may be sensitive and may pick it up to cause serious rifts. Some long-distance love affairs may also see cracks that need immediate repair. Consider surprise gifts and a romantic dinner to strengthen the bond. Some Libras will be fortunate to propose to the crush and get a positive response today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Office politics may tend to damage your reputation but you need to overcome this challenge with commitment and dedication. Your sincerity speaks volumes and the management will be happy to reward your efforts. Unhappy clients may demand a rework of the project which can demoralize you. But ensure you don’t lose the heart and focus to resolve this crisis with a positive attitude. Job seekers will also be successful in cracking interviews.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may repair the house today or buy jewelry as an investment. In case you find it tough to make a financial decision, pick a fixed deposit as a safe option. Some people may also have to handle litigation which would require high expenditure. You may also provide monetary help to a friend or relative who is in need. Some Libras will successfully invest in stock, trade, and speculative businesses.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Pregnant Libras need to be highly careful while riding a scooter, boarding a train, or walking fast. Practice yoga and meditation for a better and healthy day. Replace oily and greasy food on the menu with green leafy vegetables. Avoid alcohol today and go for exercise to stay healthy. Seniors may complain about sleeplessness. Do not discuss the office at home and always maintain a balance between the job and personal life.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)