Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts new partnerships

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Succeed in every endeavor today Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. Look for productive moments in the love affair.

Look for productive moments in the love affair. Be careful to not let egos impact professional performance. Financial prosperity exists in the life.

Be ready to give the best moments in love. Despite minor challenges, you will perform the best at work. Handle wealth diligently and health is in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may expect the interference of an outsider in the love life which may lead to chaos. It is vital to have control over this issue. Talk with the lover openly as your partner may be influenced by this third person. If you are serious about the relationship, introduce your partner to the family as you may receive approval from the elders. Some relationships may appear toxic and female Libras may feel like coming out of it. Today is the right time.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Give your best performance at work. Do not let egos or office politics impact your work. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Brush up your skills as your performance needs to impress clients, especially from abroad. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today. Businessmen will see the time most suitable to sign up for new partnership deals. Students need to put in extra effort to clear examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Some old financial disputes will also be settled. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees while businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day. You may also purchase essentials or repair the home. Some Libras will need to be saved for future requirements. Today is also good to donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol today. Minors may have a throat infection and viral fever that may disturb the day. Some seniors may develop chest-related complaints and will require medical attention. Those who sit in front of the computer for a long time will develop pain in joints. Females may develop skin infections that may require medical attention.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)