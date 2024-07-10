Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024 predicts entrepreneurial success

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are highly disciplined Handle the troubles in the love affair. Your discipline at the workplace will help overcome major productivity issues. Wealth and health will be at your side. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 10, 2024: Handle the troubles in the love affair.

Stay happy in your love life and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Your commitment at work will help in accomplish tasks on time. Both wealth and health are good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs may see minor friction in the second half and then take the initiative to settle down the things. No discussion should involve verbal abuse or personal insults. You should confirm that the love affair has open communication. Some long-distance relationships will take a negative turn. Married Libras natives have higher chances of getting conceived. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Perform the best at the workplace and also be productive today. You may take up new assignments that will need you to work overtime. This will also ensure career growth. If you are keen to switch the job, pick the second part of the day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Some new joiners will struggle to accustom within the team. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, electronics, fashion accessories, food processing, and footwear will see good returns today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be sincere while handling the wealth. Minor troubles in the financial life may happen in the morning. This may stop you from making crucial decisions including investment in the stock market and new areas. There can be troubles within the family over property while a few Libra females will also resolve money-related issues today. Today is also good to settle a monetary dispute with a friend.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Do not miss medicines today. Pregnant Libras must also stay away from adventure sports including underwater activities. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time. Some children will develop bruises while playing. You may also expect throat infections or minor allergies today. Viral fever, sore throat, pain in joints, and vision-related issues will also be common today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)