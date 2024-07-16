Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a master of virtues Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024. Financially you are good but have control over the expenditure.

Go for smart options to give the best result work. Despite minor issues, the love relationship will be productive. Pay more attention to your physical health.

Explore the different aspects of love today. Though minor ego-related issues may pop up, you will settle them before things out of control. Prove the professional mettle at work. Financially you are good but have control over the expenditure. Health is normal today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Take care to keep the love life active and productive. Those who are new to a love affair should spend more time together. Do not delve into the past that may upset the lover. Libras who had a break-up in the recent past will see some bright moments today. The second half of the day is good to make the call on marriage. Those who are already married can consider expanding the family. Value the love and also give proper space to the partner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will be highly productive. You will travel for job purposes today. Architects, graphic designers, media persons, lawyers, and academicians will have a tough day. Some Libras will see new opportunities abroad. Those who are keen to switch the job may put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come before the day ends. Traders may develop minor friction with local authorities while entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Though wealth will knock on the door today, be careful about the expenditure. Ensure you maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Some long pending dues will be cleared while you may also donate wealth to charity. Do not try investments in stock or trade today as the income will not be as per the expectation. However, entrepreneurs will sign new deals and this ensures a good inflow of funds for business expansion.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major ailment will trouble you. However, some females may have migraines and some children may develop viral fever as well. Oral health can also be a concern for females today. Those who have surgery scheduled for today can confidently go ahead with the plan. There can be pain in joints and seniors will develop sleep-related issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)