 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts minor issues in business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts minor issues in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 17, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for July 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you focus on work and prove your professional mettle.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be ready to welcome success today

Keep problems in the love life under check and stay happy. Ensure you focus on work and prove your professional mettle. Financial success is also your companion.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Keep problems in the love life under check and stay happy.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Keep problems in the love life under check and stay happy.

Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover and resolve the existing issues to stay happy. Perform the best at work today. Both wealth and health are good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The stress in life would impact the love relationship. Keep away stress and shower affection unconditionally. This will make the love affair joyous and blissful. Do not impose your opinions on the lover and instead let the partner behave as per the choice. Someone whom you know closely at the office, friend circle, or college may propose to you. Married Libras should not go for casual hookups that may destroy the marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will be productive and new tasks may demand you to stay additional hours. Some healthcare, IT, animation, banking, and architecture professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Your commitment at work will receive accolades and a client may also especially appreciate your role in a project. This will help in appraisal discussions. Entrepreneurs will be happy to launch a new idea while traders need to be careful about minor issues with local authorities today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will come in, the expenditure will also shoot up. Avoid large-scale investments in speculative business as the returns will not be as per the expectations. Some Libras will pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may also help a needy friend today. However, it is crucial to save for the rainy day. Be careful while signing financial deals.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues will develop complications. Do not let respiratory issues impact your lifestyle. Consult a doctor whenever necessary. Seniors will have sleep-related issues while children may develop bruises and minor cuts while playing. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family this evening.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On