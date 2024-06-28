 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts a vacation abroad | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts a vacation abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for June 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot the love issues today through open discussion.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your attitude speaks on your behalf

Open communication makes both personal & office life happy today. Financial prosperity is another trait of the day. Your health will also be great today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024: Open communication makes both personal & office life happy today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024: Open communication makes both personal & office life happy today.

Troubleshoot the love issues today through open discussion. At the office, more responsibilities and opportunities will come. Handle wealth carefully and ensure you have a proper diet and lifestyle.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will appreciate the commitment to the relationship. Devote more time for love and ensure you have more communication. Some long-distance love affairs will have trouble over the lack of attention. Ensure your lover is happy and you should also stop the interference of a third person in the relationship which can lead to crisis. Female Libras may lose their temper in arguments and this can make things more complicated. Ensure you keep your family out of the arguments and do not hurl insults.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be positive in attitude and this can bring in good results today. Those who are in the notice period can expect good news in the second part of the day. Job seekers will also clear interviews while IT, healthcare, transport, animation, and management professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. New partnerships will also work out in your favor.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

A financial dispute may also happen today. However, you can go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or a car. Some Libras will inherit a paternal property while you may also go ahead with the plan to buy property. You may renovate the house or even book flight tickets and make hotel reservations for a vacation abroad. Today is also good to invest in the stock market or speculative business.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Have a healthy meal on time, rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Avoid heavy exercise today and be careful while boarding a train or bus. Some pregnant Sagittarius natives will develop complications today and will need medical attention. Minor allergies will affect the eyes, ears, or throat today. Those who attend the gym should be careful to not lift heavy objects.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts a vacation abroad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On