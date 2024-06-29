Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts minor hiccups

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spread wings to success Shower love today and expect the same back. Put in more effort to meet the expectations at work. Utilize the wealth to mint more prosperity. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Today, the love life will see minor issues and you should be ready to take up new responsibilities at work.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover expects you to be romantic and expressive. Be sincere and also provide the space to the partner. Married female natives may also get conceived today. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life and it is important to stay away from it. Female natives will find fun in teasing the lover but ensure it does not personally impact him. Be romantic and imaginative in the love affair but avoid conversations that may hurt the feelings of your lover.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible while handling crucial tasks today. Some assignments will require utmost attention. Do not get into office politics and ensure you spend more time at the workstation. Those who are into business development, sales, and marketing will require carving out new strategies. Your client may demand rework on a specific part of a project which will also lead to mental stress. Utilize communication skills at the negotiation table. Today is good to put down the paper as a new interview call will come in the second half of the day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are rich enough to buy luxury items today. Utilize the day to make crucial financial decisions both at the office and at home. Plan a family vacation abroad and also book flight tickets along with hotel reservations. You are good at making crucial decisions related to property. Some Libras will see funds through promoters which will help in business expansion to new areas.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor respiratory issues, routine life will be unaffected. Those who have sleep-related issues must consult a doctor. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. Ensure you also drive carefully and avoid hilly terrains while it rains tonight. Children will develop bruises while playing but these will not be serious.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)