Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts accolades at workplace

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile at odds today Keep the love life free from troubles. Maintain a positive attitude in both relationship and career. Good financial status demands smart investment plans. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: Health is also good today.

Ensure you meet up the demands of the lover and your attitude plays a crucial role in official negotiations. Consider smart monetary decisions today. Health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor disagreements, you are expected to have control over your temper. Do not let your emotions fly loose. Some love affairs demand proper communication and long-distance affairs may witness serious cracks today. A married couple needs to avoid the unwanted interference of families for a stronger married life. There can be hiccups caused by an outsider and you need to talk to the spouse about the same to troubleshoot the problem.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in attitude and ensure you reach the workplace on time. Your ideas will work out in crucial projects and this will invite accolades. You may be given the task of negotiating with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle. Be positive in attitude while dealing with international clients and you’ll succeed in winning contracts. Businessmen would also launch new ventures today. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, interior designing, fashion accessories, construction, and transport will see good returns today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Do not let monetary issues impact your routine life. Wealth will come in but expenditure will also soot up today. It is a good idea to take the help of a financial advisor as a financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. You may spend money for personal happiness. However, avoid lending a big amount to someone.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will disrupt the day. However, it is good to have a healthy diet sans oil and sugar. Eat more home-cooked meals and avoid eating from outside. Some seniors may develop cardiac issues and females will complain about gynecological issues. Children playing outside will develop bruises. Females will have gynecological issues that will also require consulting a doctor.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)