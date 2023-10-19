Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2023 predicts good fortune

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, There is always a smile on you

The love life today will have minor troubles and the office will give career opportunities. As per the daily horoscope, your financial condition is good.

Troubleshoot the problems in the love life. While professional success will be there, health can be a concern. You are fortunate in terms of wealth.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in your relationship and shower affection on the lover. Your partner will realize the love but may not be expressive. This may make you dissatisfied. Talk about your troubles with the lover. Open communication will help you strengthen the bond. Some Libra females will fall in love today. You may also go back to an old relationship, which is not a good idea for married Libras.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Some official assignments may seem unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Be sincere at the workplace and you’ll see the results. Female managers will have a tough time with male co-workers. Your diligence will work out in client interactions while innovative concepts will be accepted by the client. Those who are into trade and business may face troubles from authorities which need to be resolved today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial disturbance will be there. Wealth will come from different sources. Some long pending dues will be cleared and females will invest in a vehicle or a property. Those who are keen to augment wealth can consider large-scale investments including stock market and speculative business. You may also win a legal case related to the property today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues carefully. Today is not good for Libras with cardiac issues and kidney ailments. Seniors will have pain in joints. Eyesight issues will impact children. Viral fever and stomach ache are also common among Libras today. Those suffering from hypertension and high blood pressure should also be extra careful. Today is good to start exercising. You may consider joining a gym or yoga class today. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu instead make leafy vegetables a part of the diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

