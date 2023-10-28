Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts favourable health

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let anything distract you

Make the day highly romantic and keep your professional life productive today. Do not overspend today and instead handle wealth with care. Health is good.

Keep the relationship solid as a rock. Skip unpleasant talks and respect the feelings of your lover. Handle money issues with sincerity. Your health will also be in good shape today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may see some bright romantic moments today. Ensure you take every step to keep the lover or spouse happy. Do not hurt the feelings of the partner and also do not impose your opinion which can cause troubles in life today. Married people may see the interference of in-laws. This can cause rifts in the family. If you find the partner’s habits bothering you, then have a sit-down session.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a happy professional life today. Productivity will be higher and this will raise your position within the organization. IT professionals and healthcare professionals will find opportunities to move abroad. Government employees can expect a change in location today. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend them with confidence. Some business partnerships will also bring in good finance. Today is also auspicious to launch new ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Though money will be there, you are advised to be careful while spending it. You will need to save for the rainy day. Avoid providing monetary assistance as you may have a tough time getting the money back. Some Libras will need to contribute to a celebration or a family function at home. You can consider investing in mutual funds. However, today is not a good day to try real estate or buy a new vehicle.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will disrupt the day. However, no serious medical issues will be there. Junior Libras may develop bruises while playing and females may have migraines or infections related to eyes, ears, or skin. Senior natives will have breathing problems and you need to consult a doctor. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

