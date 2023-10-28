Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts favourable health

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts favourable health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 28, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Oct 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Have a happy professional life today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let anything distract you

Make the day highly romantic and keep your professional life productive today. Do not overspend today and instead handle wealth with care. Health is good.

Keep the relationship solid as a rock. Skip unpleasant talks and respect the feelings of your lover. Handle money issues with sincerity. Your health will also be in good shape today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may see some bright romantic moments today. Ensure you take every step to keep the lover or spouse happy. Do not hurt the feelings of the partner and also do not impose your opinion which can cause troubles in life today. Married people may see the interference of in-laws. This can cause rifts in the family. If you find the partner’s habits bothering you, then have a sit-down session.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a happy professional life today. Productivity will be higher and this will raise your position within the organization. IT professionals and healthcare professionals will find opportunities to move abroad. Government employees can expect a change in location today. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend them with confidence. Some business partnerships will also bring in good finance. Today is also auspicious to launch new ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Though money will be there, you are advised to be careful while spending it. You will need to save for the rainy day. Avoid providing monetary assistance as you may have a tough time getting the money back. Some Libras will need to contribute to a celebration or a family function at home. You can consider investing in mutual funds. However, today is not a good day to try real estate or buy a new vehicle.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will disrupt the day. However, no serious medical issues will be there. Junior Libras may develop bruises while playing and females may have migraines or infections related to eyes, ears, or skin. Senior natives will have breathing problems and you need to consult a doctor. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology libra horoscope libra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP