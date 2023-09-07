Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 7, 2023 predicts new ventures

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good decision maker

Happiness is the key factor in your love relationship today. Be sincere in both office and personal life and this fixes even the minor financial issues today.

Stay committed to the lover and do not take a stand based on an outside opinion. Resolve professional issues to ensure career growth. No financial issue will be there today and health will also be normal.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Shower affection on the lover and you will see the impact on your love life. While you spend time together, ensure no unpleasant incident is discussed which may hamper the relationship. Value trust and confirm your support in all the endeavors of your partner. Single Libras will find someone to share emotions with today. You will come across an interesting person at an official meeting, family gathering, restaurant, evening party, or while traveling today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your official responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the day. Minor challenges will be there but ensure you overcome them. Government employees can expect a change in the location today. Some sales persons will have to travel a lot to achieve the target. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will have good news today. Traders can consider business expansion and entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial troubles will not impact daily life. There will be income from different sources which will ensure you carry on the routine life without much trouble. Some Libras will be lucky to buy a new house or a vehicle before the day ends. Avoid lending a huge amount but you may donate to charity. You may resolve a financial dispute today which will ensure mental peace and prosperity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with care. Minor sleep-related issues may trouble seniors but normally health will be good. Avoid alcohol for a day and ensure you exercise properly. You need to be careful while working in the kitchen, especially while chopping vegetables. Some females may have menstrual complaints today. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports today. Drink plenty of water and do not skip the medicines today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON