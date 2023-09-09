Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 9, 2023 predicts good returns

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You stand by justice

Here are your daily horoscope predictions for today. Your career, finance, health & love are discussed in detail. Check to plan the day and make it fabulous.

A happy love relationship will motivate you. Prove your mettle at the office by meeting every target assigned. Utilize the wealth to earn more. Apart from mental stress, no major ailment will disturb you today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Handle all relationship issues with a mature attitude. Some Libras will be in trouble with their outspoken attitude so ensure you are composed and careful while discussing things with your partner. Spend more time together. Open communication is key to the success of the relationship. The chances are higher that you may revisit the old love affair as the ex-flame will be back in your life. Office romance is good but can be a sensitive topic today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional journey will go uninterrupted. Some Libras will be fortunate to get accolades from the management and clients. Your innovative thoughts and concepts would have many takers. Female managers must ensure to not be influenced by friends in decision-making. Businessmen will find opportunities to expand the trade to foreign territories. Some Libra will also put down the paper today as a new offer comes.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of finance today. There will be good returns from previous investments. Some Libras may be keen to invest in property which may bring in good results in the future. Today is also good to invest in mutual funds or speculative business. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds as needed without much fuss. Some Libras will also buy a car in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good today and some Libras will also recover from ailments. There will be but minor ailments that may cause irritation to the throat, ears, or eyes. Some children will have viral fever. You need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen while using knives. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

