Libra Horoscope for Sept 5: Kids will be centre of attraction

Libra

"Balance is not found but created. It has to be within you."

Libra, live by this mantra. They are masters in creating and maintaining a delicate but precise balance between chaos and order. Libra are highly diplomatic and use rhetoric to get what they want. They believe in equality, justice and are always vocal about it. They seek a career in positions of power like the judiciary, public administration and police forces. They cannot ignore any injustice happening around them. People respect Libra and, their opinions matter because of it.

Libra fall in love easily because the word complicated is not in their dictionary. Take a peek at what stars have in mind for Libra.

Libra Finance Today

Financial growth will be slow today but, gradually things will change. Your family will come forward to help financially. With their diplomatic and cautious nature, Libra, you will be able to overcome any hurdles.

Libra Family Today

Involving your family members in important decisions will help you win their vote of confidence. You will find constructive and artistic ways to spend time with your children. Some of you will be blessed with your first child, which will cause your happiness to chart off the index.

Libra Career Today

You will excel at your presentation and marketing front. With your innate desire to maintain a healthy work environment, you will come up with innovative solutions to any conflict and disagreements. A profit-making situation will present itself to those who are in an artistic career.

Libra Health Today

You will experience tranquillity and peace of mind. Overindulging in gourmet food may result in weight gain. Tendency to over-exercise may cause physical burnout. Surya Namaskar will help you get rid of any muscle pain.

Libra Love Life Today

Your great sense of humour and likeable attitude will charm your lover. Use reason to solve any argument. Your spouse will enjoy your undivided attention today. Some of you may go for a long drive.

Lucky Number- 11

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874